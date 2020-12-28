“He is a fraud”- Bisi Alimi attacks Bobrisky, says he is a threat to Trans community in Nigeria

By
Headliners
-
2


Nigerian gay rights activist, Bis Alimi, has slammed Bobrisky and described him as a ”Fraud”.

 

Bisi’s comment comes after Bobrisky said he has decided to become a crossdresser to economically empower himself. In a post shared on his Instagram page on Saturday December 26, Bobrisky said he suffered so much as a full man but that immediately he became a crossdresser, he started to make a lot of money.

 

He revealed that come 2021, he would be going for a gender change in Colombia.

 

Well, Bisi took to his Instagram page this evening to react to Bobrisky’s post. According to Bisi, Bobrisky is a threat to the Trans community in Nigeria. He went on to describe him as a fraud.

 

See his comments below…

 

Bobrisky is yet to respond.



Source: Linda Ikeji

