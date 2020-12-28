“Hope the baby is not drugged up”

Former Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has shaded actress and comedian, Etinosa Idemudia after she shared videos of herself while pregnant to announce that she had welcomed a child.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Victoria wrote; “some junkie is now a “mother gogoon’ they have also given birth to a gagoon but shame no gree them post father of their baby gagoon’

Recall that in February 2020, Etinosa and Victoria went on a name-calling match months after the former shared a video of herself using a bible as ashtray while smoking.

Victoria called Etinosa out for not apologising for desecrating the bible, and in response Etinosa called her a ‘jobless frustrated, retired old mother gagoon.’

Months later, Victoria took out time to shade Etinosa for not posting photos of her child’s father. She also referred to a post which Etinosa called out actress Halima Abubakar, for posting another woman’s baby’s photos as hers.

See Victoria’s posts below…