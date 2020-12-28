Lagos shuts down Queens Park Event Centre and revokes its operating licence (photos/video)

The Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture has revoked the license of Queens Park Event Centre Oniru as the Lagos State Safety Commission also sealed the facility for contravening the COVID-19 protocols of the State.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Akinbile Yusuf, says the step to withdraw the license was taken in the best interest of the State and implored other event centers and venue owners to comply with the Government’s laid down directives otherwise risk losing their chances of doing business in Lagos. She reiterated that the fight against the virus can only be successful if Nigerians follow the laid down public health and safety protocols.

Also speaking, the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, said it became necessary to take such steps after an event that was held at the venue on the 26th of December contravened all safety protocols laid down by the State.

