Life is like football, you must take the shot, Ighalo says as new Glo TVCs imbue pride, optimism

“In this soil, greatness takes root”, a male voice intones as the iconic television commercial currently ruling the airwaves opens. A hand opens and dry soil spills to the ground, and the voice continues: “In this earth, we grow champions. In this earth, greatness takes root. Talent flourishes. And passion ignites! Here, dreams come alive. Football… and life, they are the same.”

We see street kids trying to put up a make-shift goal post to play football in dusty, rough lands and flooded streets. Nigerian striker, Jude Odion Ighalo, joins them on the field.

“You get the ball… You run with the ball. People try to take the ball from you. Don’t let them. Keep your eye on the ball. Don’t lose sight of the goal”, the voice continues amidst sounds and sights of fans cheering as the excitement builds up. “And when it’s time… Take the shot!” the voice says as the camera zooms in on Jude Ighalo and it become obvious to the viewer he had been the one speaking all…