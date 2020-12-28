Nashville bomber suspect Anthony Warner pictured for the first time since Christmas day explosion

A man named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, who died in an explosion in Nashville which saw three people injured and buildings damaged on Christmas Day morning, has been identified as a suspect in the explosion.

Police identified warner as the suspect of the bombings in a news conference on Sunday, Dec 27.

FBI forensic experts matched DNA samples of Warner to those found at the scene.

Police also searched a home in nearby Antioch where it’s believed he lived.

The first photo of the suspect has been released, according to CBS news, who say law enforcement sources have confirmed it is Warner.

Jeff Pegues, Chief Justice and Home Security Correspondent for the news outlet tweeted : “CBS Has obtained a photo of Anthony Quinn Warner, the person of interest in the Nashville bombing.”

“Investigators believe he died in the blast.”

“We’ve come to the conclusion that an individual named Anthony Warner is the bomber and he was present when the bomb went off and…