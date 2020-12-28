Our 2020 Story: Edu360 Degrees of Impact

2020 has been one for the books.

Like many others, we were forced to pivot, and pivot quickly. As the pandemic hit, we reimagined what our year should look like and began to move from normal, to new normal, to better normal. The goal was clear – ramp up impact across the ecosystem despite the limitations, and ensure our community of educators, students, parents and other stakeholders was prepared for learning in and through the rapidly evolving realities.

Surprisingly, we have had one of our best years yet, going by the sheer impact we’ve made.

Here are the highlights of our year:

In May, we kick started engagement with a webinar for parents designed to ensure they were emotionally in tune with their kids who suddenly had to spend more time at home.

May 27, 2020 was Children’s Day and we hosted young people from all over Nigeria at a virtual book-reading event on the importance of maintaining proper hygiene.

In June, we held our first virtual…