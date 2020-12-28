Senator T.A Orji awards  scholarship of N100,000 thousand naira to 100 university undergraduates in Abia central senatorial district

The Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the Senate, Theodore Orji, on 23rd December 2020, presented scholarship fees of N100,000 thousand naira each to over 100 university undergraduates selected from different universities in a COVID19 PROTOCOL managed event at his constituency office in Umuahia, Abia State.

The Senator reminded the beneficiaries that education remains the key to success, he added that he will always be happy to support the educational development of the people, especially amongst young people.

“The Senator went further to thank all the scholarship beneficiaries past and present for allowing him to participate in their academic successes, and more importantly, for giving him the opportunity to provide help through his annual scholarship scheme” a statement from his office read

Recall that, this is the 4th edition of Senator T. A Orji annual university scholarship awards in Abia Central Senatorial District.

