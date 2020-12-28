Surprise Nigerians and change Service chiefs – ex-DSS chief, Mike Ejiofor tells President Buhari

A former Director-General of the Department of State Security, Mike Ejiofor, has asked President Buhari to take Nigerians by surprise and change the service chiefs.
Nigerians have over the years called on President Buhari to change the service chiefs following the worsening level of insecurity in the country.
Ejiofor made the appeal during an interview with Channels TV on Monday morning December 28.
“I expect that Mr President should take Nigerians by surprise, change the service chiefs; and Nigerians, their attitude to security agencies, should change too. I think by the change of tactics, equipment, attitude, service chiefs, and approaches, we’d make some progress, I believe very strongly.”he said
Source: Linda Ikeji