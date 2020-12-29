14 members of two families perish in horrific road accident in Zimbabwe

Rutsito family

14 family members of two families have died in a horror crash along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway in Mutoko, Zimbabwe.

Eight of the deceased were from the Rutsito family while 6 were from the Chitimbe family. The other 4 are yet to be identified.

The horrific accident occured on Sunday, December 27, near the Mutoko Business Centre when an Isuzu KB double cab truck belonging to the Rutsito family collided head-on with a BMW in which the Chitimbe family had boarded.

14 people died on the spot while 4 others died from their injuries at Mutoko Hospital.

A member of the Rutsito family in Mutoko, Mr Munyaradzi Kabasa, confirmed that eight members of his family died in the crash.

“We are pained by this unexpected death which took away eight people from our family. Masimba Rutsito was my brother and was aged 39. He and his family had come home to visit from Harare. On their way back, that is when they met their fate,” he said.

“He was driving the…