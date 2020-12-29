Arrest or try to embarrass Bishop Kukah and we will prove to you that Government is not owned by you

Senator Dino Melaye has warned against the arrest or embarrassment of Sokoto-based clergyman, Bishop Kukah, over his Christmas day message.

In the message, Bishop Kukah said there would have been a coup if a non-northern muslim president practiced nepotism like Buhari. Read here.

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum has since called for the arrest and prosecution of Bishop Kukah over his message.

Dino took to his Twitter handle to react to the call.