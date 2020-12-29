Bandits kill lawmaker’s uncle, abduct newlyweds in Katsina

Some bandits who struck at Runka community in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State in the early hours of Monday December 28, reportedly killed one person and abducted a newly wedded couple.

Katsina police spokesperson, Gambo Isah confirmed the incident and also disclosed that he is making efforts to contact the Divisional Police Officer in the local government for more details.

A resident of Runka told Channels Television that the bandits killed one Sama’ila Super, an uncle to the lawmaker representing Safana Constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly.

Super was killed after he resisted attempts by the bandits to kidnap him and was reportedly buried hours after the incident.