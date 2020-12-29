‘Even though we fight, we will always make it work for our daughter’- Ubi Franklin’s baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, writes about their cordial relationship

Music executive, Ubi Franklin’s baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, is thankful for the cordial relationship they share since they welcomed their daughter Ariella,and has come.out to publicly thank him.
In a post shared on her IG page this afternoon, Sandra said although they fight like cat and rat, they always make it work out for the sake of their daughter.
Sandra shared a photo of Ubi with their daughter alongside her other daughters from her previous relationship and wrote
“2020 has been an unexpected year but however some good things came out from it. Business is booming, I have moved forward in many positive ways in my life that I thought I couldn’t do by myself but I’m doing it marvelously. One of my main goals was to take my kids out of the country so they can experience life outside the United States. I never planned on vacationing in Dubai with my family…..I want to give great thanks to my daughter’s father @ubifranklintriplemg for coming through in many ways I…
