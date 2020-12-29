”Everyone knows this is the truth”- Davido agrees with Twitter user who said he is being envied because he is from a rich home

Davido agreed with a Twitter user who stated that he is being envied because he comes from a rich home. 

 

Davido has been trending since morning following his alleged clash with his colleague, Burna Boy in Ghana. This afternoon, Davido tweeted that he will soon leave music.

 

While reacting to his tweet, a Twitter user @K1Says wrote;

”I agree now…the envy is too on this lad..He didn’t ask to be born rich…all he wants to do is make good music and leave a legacy”

 

Davido agreed with the Twitter user’s opinion. He posted the tweet on his Instagram page and wrote;

”Everyone knows this is the truth !!! 10 years I been fighting this shit ! But I swear nobody go see me finish again !! I WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER YOU GUYS HITS!!!! TULE!!!!!

It’s FUCKING true !!!!! TULE !!!!! MAKE UNA COME KILL ME NA !! WE DEY GAME!!! HITS GO CONTINUE COMMOT!!!”

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

