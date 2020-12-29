FCMB Deepens Financial Inclusion, Opens Ultra-Modern Cash Centre At Ikorodu, Lagos

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has again proved its mettle as a customer-centric financial institution that cares for the comfort of its customers by opening a world class Cash Centre at Ikorodu, Lagos.

The ultra-modern Cash Centre, located at Oluwarotimi Adeola Street, Ori Okuta Junction, Off Isawo Road, Ajaguro-Owutu, Ikorodu, takes into consideration the convenience of residents and businesses present within Owutu and its environs, including the popular Ikorodu garage, Agric Junction and Haruna areas. The development, which is coming two weeks after the Bank opened another Cash Centre at Ipaja, a suburb in Alimosho local government in Lagos, is in line with the commitment of FCMB to bring financial services closer to the populace to deepen financial inclusion, especially in densely populated areas like Ikorodu where a large number of people desire excellent banking services.

The Cash Centre, which commenced operations on December 21, 2020, is powered by solar…