Notorious bandit Kachalla and others killed in Kaduna

Nasiru Kachalla, a notorious banditry and kidnap kingpin terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway and other parts of Kaduna State has been killed.

Kachalla was killed alongside other bandits during a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed this on Monday December 28 and further disclosed that Kachalla masterminded the kidnap of four seminarians and killing of one of them in January.

Aruwan said;