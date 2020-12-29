Openly gay Nigerian chef, Ayo, celebrates one year anniversary of dating his Nigerian gay lover (video)

Openly gay Nigerian chef, Ayo, is in a celebratory mood today December 28, as he and his Nigerian gay lover, Obafemi Ogundairo, are celebrating their one year anniversary as lovers.
Ayo who appears excited about their great feat shared a loved-up video of them on his Instagram page and penned a lovely message for his lover. It reads
”1years of been together,you stand by me
Obafemi ogundairo…ifeemi enii bii okan Mii
Ayaa miii owon…our love is Priceless…..
G- GOD
A- ADORE
Y- YOU
Every message is like a smile every word is like a kiss but when you touch me remember this my life is full with happiness cuz it takes a minute to have a crush,an hour to like someone,and a day to love someone,but it takes a lifetime to forget someone….i don’t care how many lips you have kissed how many shoulders you’ve embraced and how many times you’ve say i love you all i care about is being the last…. Even when there
Is nothing, you make me know that True love still exist
To the extent we make…
Source: Linda Ikeji