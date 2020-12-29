South Africa goes back to lockdown with alcohol sales banned again

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the country will move back to lockdown level 3, taking effect from tonight, December 28.

In an address, Ramaphosa said that the move is to limit super-spreader events further, and will adjust the previous level 3 regulations to keep the economy as open as possible.

It will also allow the government to focus on social distancing measures with the aim to ease the pressure on hospitals.

The change follows meetings held by the president and his cabinet as part of the National Coronavirus Command Council on Sunday, and come as the country surpasses 1 million cumulative Covid-19 infections and record daily increases.

“Nearly 27,000 South African are known to have died from Covid-19. The number of new coronovirus infections are increasing at an alarming rate. Infections are surging in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, and Gauteng. Infections are alarmingly on the rise in Limpopo,” Ramaphosa said.

“Infections are…