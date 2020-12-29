Thank you so much for spoiling us richly this holiday- Toyin Abraham appreciates her hubby for taking her and their children to Dubai on holiday (photos)

Actors Toyin Abraham and hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi are currently in Dubai on holiday with their children. This afternoon, Toyin took to her Instagram page to appreciate Kolawole for taking their family on holiday. She wrote

”@kolawoleajeyemi ?k? mi, thank you so much for spoiling us richly this holiday. I’m not one to do this on a normal day, but I really just cannot end this year without publicly acknowledging how incredibly giving and supportive you’ve been towards our family. Thank you so much for giving us the best holiday than I and the children could have ever imagined. May God continue to bless you abundantly. O?é ?k? mi. I love you so much!