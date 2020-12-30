California nurse tests positive for COVID-19 eight days after he received Pfizer vaccine

A California nurse has tested positive for COVID-19 just eight days after receiving the vaccination.

ER nurse Matthew W., received the Pfizer vaccine on December 18, and took to his Instagram page to share a picture of the certificate he got after taking the vaccine.

‘Got my Covid vaccine! The 15 minutes afterward sitting around with a bunch of others while health care workers asked us how we felt made me think of an opium den. I’ll report back if I start to grow a third arm,’ Matthew wrote.

On Christmas Eve, Matthew, who works at two different hospitals in San Diego, began feeling unwell after working a shift in the COVID-19 unit. He told ABC 10 News that he first got the chills before coming down with muscle aches and fatigue.

After he went for a test for COVID-19 on December 26, the result came back positive, Daily Mail reports.

Speaking on the diagnosis, Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, said…