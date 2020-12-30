“How much your papa get?”

A young girl is being dragged by Nigerian Facebook users after saying she is searching for a very rich man to take good care of her.

According to Chidiebube Joy, she does not have a problem finding a man to marry, what she needs is a very rich man, one that has ‘money that smells’ to take good care of her.

“The problem is not who to marry, umu nwoke juru eju. but the problem now is who has the smelling money, ego na esi usi, to take good care of me.” she wrote on a Facebook group.

Her post was greeted with abuses, name calling, with some pointing out that she does not even look good enough to attract a man talk more of a rich one.

“The reason there are divorce cases everywhere is because a lot of ladies married for material possessions. Once the material things are no more divorce is the next option. Nonsense, foolish, crazy and smelling talk.” writes Ebere Ogu.

“What kind of dirty and ignorant little maiden are you? putting your expectations too high…