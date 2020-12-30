JusticeforDonDavis: We will not cover up any immoral act

The management of the Deeper Life High School in Akwa Ibom state has vowed not to cover up any immoral act perpetrated in the school even as it investigates the alleged sexual abuse of one of its students, Don Davis Achibong.

Deborah Okezie, mother of Don Davis has been on social media for about a week now, calling on Nigerians to help her get justice for her son. She alleged that there is a plan to coverup the story by the authorities of the school and the state government.

In a video posted online on Tuesday December 29, the Education Secretary of the school, Thelma Malaka, said the alleged act of sexual abuse is currently being investigated by the state government and the police. Malaka said the school will in no way cover up any act of immorality and that it will ensure that justice prevails.