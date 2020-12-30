Rashford to the rescue as United end 2020 in second spot

Manchester United go into the new year in second place in the Premier League thanks to a sensational late win against Wolves from a Marcus Rashford strike on Tuesday night, December 29.

Ole Gunner Solkajaer made six changes from the Reds’ XI that started the 2-2 draw at Leicester City, four days ago.

It had been a frustrating night for the Reds but the club’s never-say-die attitude helped change the outcome of the match in added-time.

Wolves made four changes from the team that started their last match and tested David De Gea who made three saves from Pedro Neto, Vitinha and Ruben Neves inside the first 15 minutes.

In the 34th minute, Mason Greenwood created the best chance of the half as he lofted a delivery to the far post. Bruno Fernandes connected with the cross but Wolves keeper Rui Patricio saved from point-blank range.

It was De Gea who was back in action next when Saiss flicked on a 39th-minute free-kick from Neto but De Gea came in useful again.

Seeing…