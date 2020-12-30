THE BEATZ AWARDS 20FOR20

This year that was like no other ended up making many people turn to entertainment, music especially, in a way they never had before. 2020, a year of the pandemic, along with unprecedented political and social upheaval (#EndSARS/), birthed a yearning amongst listeners to be transported or simply drown out the tumult of our times. The impulse of pleasure became more intense and more open to question.

At the start of the pandemic, there were vague hopes of an artistic flourishing, we wondered what sort of music this period would produce, but the creative professionals kept her strength by releasing beautiful content giving Nigerians the escapism of art.

We at THE BEATZ AWARDS have decided due to government laws on huge gatherings and social distancing practices to go virtual on this year’s event tagged THE BEATZ AWARDS 20 FOR 20: we have put together the 20 biggest songs that rocked the year 2020 and we shall be celebrating the professionals involved in its production, distribution…