US Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris receives her first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine live on TV (Photos/Video)

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine live on television a week after President-elect, Joe Biden got vaccinated.

Kamala, 56, who appeared very relaxed, received the injection at United Medical Center in Washington DC on Tuesday, December 29.

‘OK, let’s do it,’ she said, as registered nurse Patricia Cummings of the United Medical Center readied the needle. ‘That was easy. Thank you. I barely felt it. I barely felt it.’

Afterward, she encouraged people to get the vaccine to save their lives.

Harris said: ‘I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It’s relatively painless. …It’s about saving your life, the life of your family members and the life of your community… ‘I trust the scientists. And it is the scientists who created and approved the vaccine.’

Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff is also set to receive the Moderna vaccine later on Tuesday.

President-elect Joe Biden…