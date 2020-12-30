”We must eat what we produce”- President Buhari bars CBN from giving money to food importers

President Buhari has once again instructed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to provide foreign exchange for the importation of food items.

The President gave the directive at the fifth regular meeting with the presidential economic advisory council that held at the statehouse in Abuja today December 29.

A statement released by Garba Shehu, the president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, quoted President Buhari as saying Nigerians must eat what is produced here.