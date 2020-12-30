Xfactor star reveals how super fan offered him £2.5m to sleep with him

Xfactor dance star, Jake Quickenden has revealed he’s been offered £2.5m for sex with a rich ‘super-fan’, who said he can even bring his fiancee along.

Jake, 32, shared screenshots of the chat he had with the fan on instagram.

He admitted he was tempted by the offer and had to tell his pregnant girlfriend Sophie Church about the offer.

The X Factor star who stripped down to take part in this year’s Real Full Monty on Ice, shared the cheeky messages where the fan promised to be “beyond discreet” and that he would be paid for “ten/15 mins work”.

When offered the money, Jake responded: “I don’t think me mrs would be happy like.

“Could do with 2 and a half mil though.”

The person then pushed on with their proposal and went on: “Up to you. It’s yours for ten/15 mins work. I’ll start to enquire the room if you give the go ahead”.

He went on to ask the fan: “Can my mrs come with me”.

To which the fan replied: “Ha ha. Well if she’s going…