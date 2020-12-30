Xfactor star reveals how super fan offered him £2.5m to sleep with him

By
Headliners
-
2


Xfactor star reveals how super fan offered him ?2.5m to sleep with him

Xfactor dance star, Jake Quickenden has revealed he’s been offered £2.5m for sex with a rich ‘super-fan’, who said he can even bring his fiancee along.

 

Xfactor star reveals how super fan offered him ?2.5m to sleep with him

 

Jake, 32, shared screenshots of the chat he had with the fan on instagram.

 

Xfactor star reveals how super fan offered him ?2.5m to sleep with him

 

He admitted he was tempted by the offer and had to tell his pregnant girlfriend Sophie Church about the offer.

 

Xfactor star reveals how super fan offered him ?2.5m to sleep with him

 

The X Factor star who stripped down to take part in this year’s Real Full Monty on Ice, shared the cheeky messages where the fan promised to be “beyond discreet” and that he would be paid for “ten/15 mins work”.

 

Xfactor star reveals how super fan offered him ?2.5m to sleep with him

 

When offered the money, Jake responded: “I don’t think me mrs would be happy like.

 

Xfactor star reveals how super fan offered him ?2.5m to sleep with him

 

“Could do with 2 and a half mil though.”

 

The person then pushed on with their proposal and went on: “Up to you. It’s yours for ten/15 mins work. I’ll start to enquire the room if you give the go ahead”.

 

Xfactor star reveals how super fan offered him ?2.5m to sleep with him

 

He went on to ask the fan: “Can my mrs come with me”.

 

To which the fan replied: “Ha ha. Well if she’s going…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR