Check out singer Vanessa Mdee’s diamond engagement ring from Rotimi  (video)

Power star, Rotimi and his stunning fiancee, Vanessa Mdee are preparing to walk down the aisle.

The Nigerian-born American actor and singer, 32, popped the question to his Tanzanian singer, 32, last night during their holiday in Haiti and she said yes.

Rotimi took to Instagram this morning to share a video of his bride-to-be flaunting the sparkling diamond engagement ring.

He also revealed how he prayed in 2015 for whoever was going to be his wife to be happy, before meeting Mdee.

He wrote in his caption: