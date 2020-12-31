NFF approves Turkish Women’s Cup and Morocco matches for Super Falcons after one year of no women’s football

The Nigeria Football Federation has approved the invitational tours of Turkey and Morocco proposed for the country’s senior women’s national team.

The Super Falcons, Africa’s biggest and most successful women’s football team, have not played a match since they were eliminated from the Olympic Games qualifiers by Cote d’Ivoire in October 2019 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

But their almost one year of inactivity, didn’t stop the Super Falcons from climbing one spot on the Fifa rankings to 37th position in the world, while also retaining top spot in Africa.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick revealed last week that his leadership were considering the involvement of the African champions in the Turkish Women’s Cup.

Following an NFF executive meeting on Tuesday, the body has now approved the participation of the team in next year’s tournament, and also a pair of friendlies with Morocco.

“As a way of getting the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, busy in a period of long…