Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli is celebrating her ‘amazing’ husband of 20-years, Nnamdi Oboli.

Sharing this lovely photo of the couple reaching for a kiss, while clutching to their glasses of wine, the mother of three wrote: “Been married to this AMAZING man for 20 years @nnamdioboli. Through 20 Christmases and New Years, God has kept us.”