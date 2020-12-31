Police parade organizers of Kaduna Sex Party

Kaduna State Police on Thursday, December 31, paraded the suspected organizers and promoters of a botched sex party.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the major organisers of the sex party admitted to having conceived the idea but said that it was a mere joke between him and his friends.

“Kaduna’ Sex Party started as a joke between me and my friends, it was not meant to go public, it was not meant to cause nuisance among the public of Kaduna State. It was just someone that felt that she was too brilliant that posted it on Twitter,” he said.

“I never posted the party invite on Twitter. Yes, I initiated it, yes, it started as a joke, I keep saying it, it was not meant to disturb the peace and security of Kaduna. The whole thing was a joke. A friend made the flier that was posted on Twitter and put my number on it and we all laughed over it, but somebody sent to someone and to another person like that, until it got to Twitter.”