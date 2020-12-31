Three sisters get pregnant at the same time and each gave birth one week apart

Three sisters got pregnant at the same time and all gave birth to babies one week apart.

 

One of the husbands of the sisters took to Twitter to share photos of the sisters’ silhouettes and photos of the babies they bore between intervals of one week.

 

He tweeted: “So early this year, my wife (middle silhouette) and her two sisters got pregnant same time, still can’t figure how that happened, we the men involved are still livid anyway.  Thank God for the blessings, they had their babies a week interval each.”

 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

