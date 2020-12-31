TV host, James Corden admits he’s ‘preparing’ to quit the US because his family are becoming ‘homesick’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

TV host and actor, James Corden is considering quitting the US as he and his family are feeling ‘homesick’ and missing their relatives in the UK amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gavin And Stacey co-creator relocated to the US in 2012 and found fame after he made his debut as the presenter of The Late Late Show in 2015, taking over the role from Craig Ferguson.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, James Corden and his family are feeling homesick for England.

‘I have a couple of years to go on this contract,’ James told The Sun’s Bizarre column. ‘Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one.’

‘It will be about people at home who we miss very, very much, who we are homesick for. I also feel like my wife and I have three young children, and they are three young grandchildren that we’ve taken away from people.’

He added to the publication: ‘This probably feels particularly magnified now during the pandemic, but I have…