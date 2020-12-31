“Two years without masturbating, watching porn, movies and TV shows with sexual content”

A married Nigerian woman, Bibama Oduonyi is celebrating keeping off sexual contents.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, December 30, Bibama revealed that she has not masturbated, watched porn, movies and TV shows or read books with sexual content in two years, a feat she said would not have been possible without God.

“Two years without watching porn; two years without masturbating; two years without watching any movie or tv show with a sexual scene. It can only be You, Father!!! Receive all the glory my Lord and my King,” she wrote.

“Two years without reading any sexual filled book. Two years of growth in the spirit. My Hallelujah belongs to You Father.” she added.