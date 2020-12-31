Writer confused after she takes iPhone11 Pro Max to sell in Computer village but returns with a different phone

A writer has taken to Twitter to reveal that she has become a victim of the traders at Computer Village in Ikeja.

She initially took to Twitter to reveal that her uncle brought back multiple iPhone11 Pro Max phones and she’s looking for buyers.

Apparently, trying to make a sale, she went to Computer Village with one of the phones, but when she got home with the phone, she found out it had been switched without her knowledge and she now had a different phone.

She tweeted: “I have always heard of the infamous computer village. I visited that demonic coven of the most hideous criminals in Lagos today. I went with an iPhone 11 Pro Max. This is what I got back. I can’t even explain how.”

She added: “I was sure I left there with the phone, I don’t understand where the illusion came in. That place is just the devil’s workshop.”