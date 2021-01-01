Chelsea announce Â£32.5m profit for 2019-20 financial year





Chelsea football club of England have posted a profit of £32.5 million ($44.4m) in their latest financial results. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Blues saw their total turnover go down from the previous number of £446.7m ($610.6m) last year to £407.4m ($556.8m) this fiscal year ending June 30 2020.Most of the profit was made from player sales and Champions League qualification.Chelsea also remain compliant "with UEFA's break-even criteria under the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations," according to a club statement .Chelsea also saw a significant fall in both broadcasting and matchday revenues, as a result of the suspension of the season from March 2020 at the height of the covid-19 pandemic.Commercial revenue also fell as non-matchday activities effectively suspended or closed, while the club further invested close to £100m ($136.7m) in their squad.That figure does not include the club's big-money summer signings however, with Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and…







Source: Linda Ikeji