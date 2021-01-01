 D’Banj and wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow welcome another child, a baby girl (photos)

Dbanj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow have welcomed another child, a baby girl.

The singer took to Instagram to announce the birth of his baby girl with a series of photos. In one of the images, the proud father was pictured carrying his newborn, while others showed his wife showcasing her baby bump.

He wrote in his caption:

As I Hold My Daughter, My Own babylet In my Arms On This Day all the proof in God I need is in Her Eyes, you are a gift from the heavens and my God indeed honored His words in Psalms 65:11

And to my Beautiful Wife lineo, I watched how you changed by the day and I marvelled at your strength. I couldn’t imagine the stress you had to go through carrying another human in a body. But You taught me what real strength is as you endured every kick and change just to give us our baby girl, while still Taking care of all of us.

You are wonderful love and a Rare Gem. I’m grateful I get to wake up to you. You have proven yet again that you are…