Neo Akpofure took to Twitter to reflect on his life as the year comes to an end.

The former Big Brother Naija reality star explained that earlier this year, he was struggling to pay rent for a self-contained apartment, but he’s ending the year by moving into ”his own house” in Lagos.

He tweeted: “February this year, I was hustling to pay rent for my self-contain apartment. Last day of 2020, I’m moving into my house in LAGOS.

OLUWA ON GUARD”