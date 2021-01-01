Fashion designer Alexander Wang responds to sexual assault accusations

Fashion designer, Alexander Wang, has responded to accusations of sexual assault against him, calling them “grotesquely false”

Multiple allegations, some anonymous, have surfaced on social media this month against Wang.

On Dec. 11, model Owen Mooney alleged in a TikTok video that a “really famous fashion designer” sexually assaulted him at a “packed” club in New York in 2017.

In the video, he claimed, “I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could f–king move and he just started like, touching me up. And fully like, up my leg, in my crotch, like it made me freeze completely, because I was in such shock.”

Mooney continued, “And then I looked to my left to see who it was and it was this really famous fashion designer. Like, I couldn’t believe that he was doing that to me. It just made me go into even more shock. But it was really f–ked up.”

Two days later, a TikTok user guessed that he was referring to Wang…