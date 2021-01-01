Galatasaray star, Omar Elabdellaoui rushed to hospital with fears he may be blinded after firework exploded in his hand

Galatasaray star, Omar Elabdellaoui was rushed to hospital with fears he may be partially blinded in the eyes after a firework exploded in his hand while celebrating the end of 2020 at his home.

The Norwegian defender, 29, is said to be in serious condition after the horror accident on New Year’s Eve.

A club statement confirmed the former Manchester City star had suffered burns to his face and damage to his eyes, with the extent of the damage not yet known.

The statement read: “Our player Omar Elabdellaoui, who was taken to our sponsor hospital Liv Hospital after an unfortunate accident at his home in the evening, was given the first intervention.

“The damage to the eyes of our player who has burns on his face will be understood after further examinations.

“A lot of information will be given about the developments regarding our conscious and life-threatening player.”

Galatasaray vice president Abdurrahim Albayrak, coach Fatih Terim and captain Arda Turan are…