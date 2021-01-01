Good Samaritan’s car and dog stolen by crash victim she went to help

A Good Samaritan who went to help an injured crash victim got the shock of her life as the ‘crash victim’ turned the situation around by stealing her SUV and her pet dog.

Rebecca Sutton, the Good Samaritan revealed on Facebook how she witnessed the car flip over in Toledo, Ohio, on Wednesday night, December 30, and ran to the scene to offer help.

According to her she was in the parking lot of a Lebanese restaurant when the accident happened nearby. She ran towards the driver, leaving Daisy with her 16 year-old son in the Jeep.

The driver who’d crashed crawled out of his overturned car said it belonged to his father.

He was yelling for someone to take him to hospital, Sutton said. Her son got out of the car to offer help – only for the crash victim to get into the Jeep himself, and drive off.

Sutton attempted to stop him from fleeing, but was unable to do so. The car was seen driving off in the direction of a local hospital.

She wrote on Facebook: ‘I GOT…