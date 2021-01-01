Oruwari Briggs’ House Announces Date For Lulu-Briggs Funeral

Late O.B Lulu-Briggs

More than two years after his demise, the late business mogul, philanthropist, and industrialist, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs will be finally laid to rest on March 13, 2021 according to an announcement by the Oruwari Briggs House of Abonnema in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State.

Until his death, the late Lulu-Briggs was also the Paramount Head of Oruwari House of Abonnema.

But for controversies and litigations that trailed his demise, including legal tussles in Nigerian and Ghanaian Courts over where the deceased truly died and taking possession of his mortal remains, the oil and gas industry player would have long been buried.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions by the federal and state governments as regards funerals and large gathering further elongated the final burial rites.

