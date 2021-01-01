UN condemns Iran over execution of man for a crime he allegedly committed when he was 16 years old

The United Nations (UN) has condemned Iran for executing a man for a crime he allegedly committed when he was 16 years old.

The UN human rights office said that Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee, aged 30, was put to death on Thursday, December 31, and was executed for a crme he allegedly committed as a teen amid reports he was convicted on a forced confession.

According to Amnesty International, Rezaiee had been arrested in 2007 over the fatal stabbing of a man. Amnesty International had warned that carrying out the sentence would represent “an abhorrent assault on children’s rights”.

“Imposing the death penalty on someone who was a child at the time of the crime is a serious violation of international human rights law, which absolutely prohibits the use of the death penalty for crimes committed by children,” it said in a statement earlier this month.

Following news of Rezaiee’s execution, the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Michelle Bachelet,…