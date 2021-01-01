Woman throws her baby in the well so she can get back with her ex

A 20-year old mother has been arrested in Kaduna for killing her one-year-old daughter.

Faith Alhassan threw her child in the well allegedly to enable her marry her former boyfriend who was not ready to accept her with a baby.

Faith, who is a Secondary School certificate holder, said has no idea what came over her.

Kaduna State Police command disclosed that on 28th December 2020 at about 7 am, the corpse of a baby girl was found in a well at Gantan village of Kachia local government area of the State.

The police further informed that, upon receipt of the report, an investigation was carried out and it was discovered that the mother of the dead baby girl was the culprit, The Nation reports.

According to the police, the culprit went into Gantan village with her baby girl to meet her former boyfriend by the name Dolan Yakubu whom she jilted years back.

The police said Faith told them that while at her ex-boyfriend’s house, his father complained of the baby so she…