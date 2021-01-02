Execution of only woman on US federal death row to take place on January 12. 

A US appeals court has cleared the way for the only woman on federal death row to be executed before president-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20.

The ruling, handed down on Friday by a three-judge panel on the US court of appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, concluded that a lower court judge erred when he vacated Lisa Montgomery’s execution date in an order last week.

US district court judge Randolph Moss had ruled the justice department unlawfully rescheduled Montgomery’s execution and he vacated an order from the director of the bureau of prisons scheduling her death for 12 January.

Montgomery was initially been scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection at the federal correctional complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, in December, but Moss delayed the execution after her attorneys contracted coronavirus and asked him to extend the time to file a clemency petition.

She was found guilty of federal kidnapping resulting in death and sentenced…