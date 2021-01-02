FreeSowore trends as Omoyele Sowore and other activists are reportedly arrested in Abuja

#FreeSowre is trending on Twitter following reports Omoyele Sowore and other activists were brutalised and arrested by security forces in Abuja.

Sowore and other activists were reportedly carrying out a peaceful procession to mark the New Year. The activists were almost done with their crossover procession when about seven loaded vans of the Nigerian security forces swooped on them, brutalising everyone at sight, SaharaReporters reports.

The publication adds that eyewitnesses say police officers suspected to be the Rapid Response Squad stormed Gudu junction in Abuja, wounding Sowore before whisking him away with other activists from the location.

They were taken to Abattoir police station of the allegedly disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit in Abuja, where they are allegedly being tortured and detained.

Journalist/activist Oluwatosin Adeniji tweeted: “UPDATE: It has been confirmed that @PoliceNG abducted @YeleSowore and a few others. They were…