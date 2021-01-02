Man Utd go top of table, level on points with Liverpool after 2-1 win pulsating win over Aston Villa

Manchester United climbed to the summit of the premier league table, level on points with defending champions, Liverpool on New Year’s Day, Friday night, with a narrow 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Anthony Martial’s close-range header handed the hosts the lead just before half-time at Old Trafford.

Bertrand Traore’s third goal in four games levelled matters in the 58th minute but Bruno Fernandes’ penalty moments later, after Douglas Luiz was adjudged to have brought down Paul Pogba, proved the difference and settled an evenly-matched, thoroughly hectic, end to end encounter.

It was the hosts who started on the front foot, Emi Martinez denying Fernandes early on before producing a super save to push away Martial’s 10th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area.

John McGinn tested David De Gea at the other end as Villa grew into the encounter and took the game to United, who remained dangerous in attack during an evenly-balanced and entertaining first…