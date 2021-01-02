Power star, Naturi Naughton announces her engagement to a mystery man (photos)

American singer and actress, Naturi Naughton is starting off her 2021 by announcing her engagement to a mystery man.

The Power star, who got engaged two days before Christmas, shared the news with her fans on Friday night, January 1.

Flaunting her engagement ring and sharing a glimpse of her fiance, she wrote in her caption: ‘Yup! I get to marry my best friend!

Sharing her love story and engagement photos with ESSENCE, Naughton said she thought she and her daughter Zuri, 3, were showing up for a princess-themed photo shoot arranged by her man but never knew he had a bigger plan.

“This amazing man of mine planned this whole photoshoot, complete with my glam team and stylist might I add, for me and my daughter with matching princess dresses. All I had to do was show up!” Then something unexpected happened. “We are all just taking pictures as normal, then the music changes to a song called ‘Looking For Love’ by Mul-Ty,” Naughton shared. “Out of…