Reaprite is Here to Make Savings and Investment Easy

Saving money is not new to Nigerians but earning a decent return on that savings is tough and currently hard to come by with interest rates near to zero as offered by commercial banks. Customers are no longer satisfied stacking up their money in the bank to incur numerous bank charges and deductions but are looking for new ways to grow their savings.

A new financial technology startup Reaprite has the answer to this. With the launch of her secured savings and investment platform www.reaprite.com it offers a low-risk way to earn higher returns on savings without charges. Reaprite is a seamless platform that identifies the need of many to put their savings to work in order to grow over time. The platform is built around simplicity, automated and disciplined savings which runs on both web and mobile applications.

User are able to create account for free and start savings with as low as five hundred naira only (N500) with no maximum amount and there is also ease of accessibility to…