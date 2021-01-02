‘What is the scientific evidence that wearing of mask or enforcing lockdown works?- Pastor Oyakhilome asks (video)

Senior pastor of the Christ Embassy Ministries, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has once again come out to express doubts over the COVID19 pandemic.
Oyakhilome while speaking in his church recently, wondered what scientific evidence there is to prove that wearing face masks or enforcing a lockdown contains the spread of COVID19 which according to him is not a killer disease.
The clergyman while ministering said
It is wrong to compel everybody to follow the findings of questionnable individuals. It is wrong. I say this to you, these are simple things., simple truths. If you cannot ask the right questions, then you open yourself to destruction.
Ask yourself, what is the evidence that wearing of masks works? They told you so. I have done enormous research on it. The question is, have you?
Don’t just listen because somebody said so or the W.H.O said so. I disagree with the W.H.O for clear reasons. They have made too many mistakes and they don’t apologise. They just change their…
Source: Linda Ikeji