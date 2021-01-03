Actress Zoe Kravitz files for divorce from actor husband Karl Glusman after less than two years of marriage

American actress, Zoe Kravitz has filed for divorce to end her 18 months marriage to actor Karl Glusman.

The Big Little Lies star officially filed for divorce on December 23, with her rep confirming the split to People on Saturday, January 2.

Kravitz and Glusman, who were first linked in October 2016, got married in June 2019 at the Paris home of the actress’ father, Lenny Kravitz.

The star-studded nuptials were attended by the bride’s mom, Lisa Bonet, and her stepfather, Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa.

Other guests included Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Oscar-winning actors Denzel Washington, Eddie Redmayne, and British supermodel Cara Delevingne.

The actress is yet to publicly comment on the split, but over the weekend, she posted a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption: ‘New year. little things.’

The pair celebrated their first anniversary over the summer, with Kravitz sharing a black and white photo from their…